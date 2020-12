A status yellow wind warning is in place across the country.

Met Éireann are warning of winds of up 100 kilometres an hour.

Motorists across Donegal are being warned to take extra precautions on the roads due to fallen trees and debris in some areas.

With temperatures plummeting to 3 degrees and a wind warning in place, the country is bracing itself for a cold snap this weekend.

The yellow wind warning remains in place until tomorrow morning at 6am with a slight risk of coastal flooding.