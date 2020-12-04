McGlynn looking to get closer to Tokyo qualification

Ann Marie McGlynn is in Spain this weekend where she will run in the Valencia Marathon on Sunday.

The Letterkenny AC member is hoping to get closer to qualification for next years Olympics in Tokyo.

Ann Marie who was named Donegal Female Athlete of the Year for 2020 set a new Donegal record at the World Half Marathon Championships in Poland in October.

She was using that run as a build up to Valencia which is elite athlete only event.

A run of 2hrs 29mins 30sec would secure qualification or a solid performance would gain her more crucial ranking points which is another route to the games.