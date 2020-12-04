LUH Gynaecology services raised in Dail once again

The Tanaiste has confirmed that he has raised the issue of delayed diagnosis in the gynaecology department of Letterkenny University Hospital with the Health Minister.

A report into Gynaecology Services at the hospital was published earlier this year and it revealed that the service provided to some patients was unsatisfactory with 38 women in the past 10 years waiting more than 100 days for a diagnosis or treatment.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty asked Leo Varadkar if a wider review of services at Letterkenny University Hospital will be carried out.........