Donegal’s Covid-19 incidence rates remain high

The 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Donegal remains the highest in the country at almost treble the national average at 212.3 per 100,000 people.

Latest figures show that as of last Monday, the rates had fallen in all but two of the county's local electoral areas.

The biggest increase was in the Lifford / Stranorlar area with 224 cases per 100,000 people, up 9%, while the incidence rate in North Inishowen rose 2% to 271.2.

Meanwhile, the figure has decreased 11% to 250.2 in South Inishowen.

While in Letterkenny the current incidence rate is 288.7, down 5% compared to previous figures.

The infection rate is down 28% in Milford to 254.2 and down 31% in Donegal to 90.6 cases per 100,000 of the population.

The biggest drop was seen in Glenties area where the 14 day incidence rate dropped 34% to 117.1.