Donegal Emergency Management group makes Covid appeal

People in Donegal are being urged to keep up their guard, play their part and work with families and communities to stop the spread of Covid-19.

A joint statement issued by the North West Major Emergency Management Interagency Group, says while the incidence rate of the virus has dropped very slightly in recent weeks, its more important now than ever that people build upon this good work as the country moves to Level 3 restrictions.

The HSE's hospital and community services, Donegal County Council and An Garda Síochána have issued a joint ongoing appeal to people in the county to continue to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Anthony Breslin, Director of Public Health in the North West says until we have a vaccine and better protection of our vulnerable population, we cannot afford to let our guard down.

Sean Murphy, Letterkenny University Hospital Manager added that he cannot emphasise enough how critical it is for everyone to follow the HSE's public health advice.

Meanwhile, Chief Superintendent for the Donegal Garda Division, and Chair of the North West Major Emergency Management Interagency Group Terry McGinn is asking the public to drive down the virus by thinking twice before driving for non-essential purposes and to not have visitors unless, necessary and in a support bubble, until December 18th.

John McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council concluded the statement by saying it is up to people, individually, to remain alert to the spread of the disease and to assess the risk that is involved in any social activity.