Delay in handing over social housing keys

A local councillor in Donegal says there has been a delay in handing over the keys for 40 social houses in the Mountain Top area of Letterkenny this week by Respond, and as a result, the social housing agency has had to put some people up in local hotels.

Cllr Michael McBride says a number of people found themselves leaving previously rented accommodation in anticipation of receiving keys this week, and not having anywhere to store personal belongings when they ended up in hotels.

He says it's a difficult situation.......