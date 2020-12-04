Councillors meet with Dept officials over direct provision plan for Letterkenny

The Mayor and Members of the Letterkenny – Milford Municipal District welcomed the opportunity yesterday to meet with officials from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth to discuss the opening of the new accommodation centre in Letterkenny for families seeking international protection, and which was only notified to Members on Friday last, 27th November 2020.

The Members expressed disappointment that there was no opportunity for the Elected Members and the community to engage in the process from the outset.

At the meeting, the Elected Members sought assurances that the facilities provided will be fit for purpose and assurances that all supports and services necessary to meet the needs of the families, particularly in terms of access to education and health services, will be provided and will not impact on the services already being provided in the community.

The Members welcomed that families seeking international protection will have access to their own accommodation through this new centre and on a phased basis from the end of January 2021 onwards but reiterated the need to keep the community informed on developments, which Department Officials have agreed to do through a further meeting with the Elected Members in mid January 2021. The Council was pleased to hear that a number of local groups have already made contact with the Department to offer their support and assistance to the families.