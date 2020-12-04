Banks back on board at Sligo

Lewis Banks has signed a new contract with Sligo Rovers for the 2021 season.

The 23-year-old will enter a third season with the Bit O’ Red, having won the club’s Player of the Year in 2019 and helped Rovers to fourth place in the league this year, their highest since 2013.

Banks’ season was hindered by a persistent injury at the start of the season but he ended up missing just six games overall in the campaign.

“I’m over the moon to get it across the line. We can look forward to 2021. My first year went well and it was a very long period out. I didn’t come back fit enough to play at the start of the season. I was always playing catch-up then later in the season and some of the games didn’t go as well as I’d like.

“But I felt towards the end of the season I got some form back. The season came to an end just as I felt I was getting back to form but there is that positive to take into next year now.

“The pandemic came while I was injured. It was obviously hard for everyone. The break did work well for us in relation to getting players back and get myself near to where I played games. When I came back to Ireland I had to quarantine so the pre-season was just a week or so. I missed the Derry and Shels games and then I played 30 minutes and gradually got back into it.

“There is a small part that wishes it wasn’t over, but it was a long season. Hopefully I can take my form now into next season and kick on with the team.”