Student nurses critical of government following vote on pay

Student nurses and midwives say they can't pay their bills with gratitude.

It's after Government TDs voted against a People Before Profit motion calling for them to be paid the same rate as healthcare assistants.

That's 14 euro an hour, which students did receive in the first wave of the pandemic.

However, a motion that they continue to be paid was voted down last night, amid criticism of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly's non-attendance at the debate.

He had previously ruled out payment now, saying the situation now is very different.

Sonya, a fourth year nursing student, says the minister has no comprehension of what's actually happening in hospitals..........