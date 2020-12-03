Stephen Folan is latest Harps player to sign up for 2021

Finn Harps have confirmed the re-signing of Stephen Folan for the 2021 season. The Galwegian becomes the fourth player to be re-signed ahead of the new season.

Folan joined the club in July from South Melbourne FC. He played a major role in the club’s bid to beat the drop, starting 15 games and chipping in with two goals.

Speaking to FinnHarps.ie, Stephen said he was eager to come back for a full season in Ballybofey; “Ollie brought me in to use my experience and help the younger ones around me and learn from others aswell, and stay up. I feel like by the end of the season we were definitely more of a team compared to when I first came into the group there was definitely more togetherness and that was purely down to Ollie and Paul trying to change people's mindsets and focus and working hard on the training ground every day they had us.

I think my season personally got better towards the end as I felt I was starting to get match fit and sharp. I feel like I’ve plenty more to offer than I did last year, and I feel getting a full pre-season behind me will only benefit me and the team, I can’t wait to get started.”

“When the season finished against Rovers it was a big disappointment but I got on the phone to my agent David Campbell straight away and told him I wanted to go back to Finn Harps. They took me in during the middle of a pandemic and with so much uncertainty out there in the world of football so for that I’m very grateful that Harps brought me into their club and allowed me to go out and enjoy my football first and foremost. They really looked after me as a club and I just really enjoyed working with Ollie and Paul and the rest of the coaching and support staff. I feel like Ollie is building a squad that wants to get better and improve and I want to be part of it.

To play for a club that actually wants you is an honour and a manager that you want to play for it’s a no-brainer. I feel like we suit each other, and I’m looking forward to learning more from the coaching staff as I’m approaching hopefully my best years.”

Harps boss Ollie Horgan told club media; “Stephen hadn’t played much football for a while before he came in but to his credit he got the head down and really came on in those last few games. He’s a good lad and myself and Paul are happy he’s signed now for the season ahead.”