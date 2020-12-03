Government official says BCP’s are working

A senior official at the Department of Rural and Community Development has told Oireachtas members that the Broadband Connection Points being rolled out in some areas of Donegal were developed as a stopgap to bring some service to remote areas, ahead of the implementation of the National Broadband Plan.

Dr Stjohn O'Connor, who heads up the Department's Regional Development and Innovation Unit, told the Joint Rural Development committee that the Broadband Connection Points allow for the development of hubs to allow for remote working, a number of which have already been developed in Donegal.

He said the National Hub Network Working Group is making important progress.........