Officials from the North's Department of Infrastructure are to visit the Foyle Road area of Derry to assess the flood risk in the area.

It's after local MLA Karen Mullan told the assembly this week that the road has flooded nine times in the past two years, in an area where more houses are due to be built.

Ms Mullan says repeated flooding incidents have never been properly resolved, and it's time for Minister Nicola Mallon's department to take the remedial measures that are badly needed.......