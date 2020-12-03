Donegal marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Donegal will turn purple today to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

As part of the celebration, the Independent Living Movement Ireland launched the Donegal Disabled Peoples Organisation on Tuesday.

All Public Service Centres in Donegal and various other Council buildings will display external purple lighting to celebrate the resilience of people with disabilities both in Donegal and Internationally.

As part of the celebration of IDPWD, the Independent Living Movement Ireland launched the Donegal Disabled Peoples Organisation on Tuesday.

The Donegal DPO aims to bring disabled people collectively together to bring about a more inclusive and equitable community.

It's also the voice of disabled people in Donegal and should be a point of contact for statutory, community and voluntary agencies such as county councils, public participation networks, local development companies, HSE etc.

People can show their support on International Day of Persons with Disabilities by wearing something purple or by sharing the purple glow and using the #PurpleLights20.