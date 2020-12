26 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal this evening.

The 14 day incidence rate of the virus in the county remains the highest in the country at 212.3 per 100,000 of the population, almost treble the national average which is 79.7.

6 people across Ireland have died as a result of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours while a total of 183 new cases have been confirmed.