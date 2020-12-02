Oireachtas committee is briefed on Donegal Brexit fears

A Donegal businessman has told the Oireachtas Enterprise Committee that there is still a risk of checkpoints being established on the border as a result of the UK's Internal Markets Bill.

Pharmacist Tom Murray, a member of Border Communities Against Brexit told the committee this morning that there is still a disconnect at a local level on the issue of Brexit, with urgent clarity needed on continued funding for cross border funding, free movement and other matters of concern.

One of the big concerns, he said, is the fact that when different regulations are in place on either side of the border in relation to items such as food, serious issues could emerge..............