NW Strategic Growth Partnership to meet today

Senior officials from both sides of the border will meet today to discuss collaborative regional growth projects, Covid-19 and Brexit.

The North West Strategic Growth Partnership which is jointly led by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council will receive an update on ongoing collaborative work being carried out by both councils to continue to drive ambitious growth plans for the region as well as deeping work with Governments North and South across a range of issues vital for the region's future.

John McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council says there will be a focus on enhancing the region economically.............