New Deputy Principal appointed to Deele College, Raphoe

Donegal ETB has appointed Ms Carmel Mulligan as the new Deputy Principal of Deele College, Raphoe.

Ms Mulligan will replace Mr Danny McFadden who has moved to the position of Principal of Errigal College in Letterkenny.

Originally from Stranorlar, Carmel was employed in Inver College, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan in the early years of her teaching career from 1993 to 2004 before leaving to join the teaching staff in Deele College in November 2004.

In 2016, Carmel graduated from Ulster University with a Masters degree in Educational Leadership and Management. She has been part of the middle management team in Deele College and has successfully led on developing the Special Education Needs provision.

Deele College, based in Raphoe, has a school population of approximately six hundred students, with a teaching staff of about fifty and another twenty support staff members, inclusive of sixteen Special Needs Assistants (SNAs).

Carmel said of her appointment, “I’m looking forward to working with the entire school community to continue the great work that is happening in Deele College. I’m looking forward to the new challenge that this role will bring as the school grows and develops in the years ahead. It promises to be an exciting and vibrant time.”

In congratulating Carmel on her appointment, Donegal ETB’s Director of Schools Dr Martin Gormley said, “I would like to congratulate Carmel on her appointment and I am very much looking forward to supporting her in her new role over the coming year. Carmel has successfully spearheaded the development of the Special Education Needs provision in Deele College and will no doubt contribute significantly to the senior management team. I would also like to pay tribute to the outgoing Deputy Principal, Danny McFadden on his contribution to the management of the school and wish him well in his promotion to Principal of Errigal College, Letterkenny.”

Chief Executive Anne McHugh said, “I very much welcome the appointment of Carmel to Deele College where she has been a valued staff member for a number of years. Our Deputy Principals play a pivotal role within our schools as part of the senior management team and their contribution is central to our delivery of a quality, learner-centred education and training service across the county and its islands.”

Deele College is one of fifteen of the county’s twenty-seven post-primary schools under the management of Donegal ETB, the largest education and training provider in the county. In the previous academic year 2019-2020, over 5,000 students attended Donegal ETB post-primary schools.

Carmel will take up her appointment over the coming weeks.