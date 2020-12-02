Mobile phone companies should share masts – O’Cuiv

An Oireachtas Committee will hear later that 84 percent of people want to keep some sort of remote work after the pandemic.

The research from the Western Development Commission and NUI Galway also found that 23 percent of people are considering relocating.

Officials from the Department of Community and Rural Development will also update politicians on rural broadband and remote working hubs along the western seaboard.

Galway TD, and Committee member, Eamon O'Cuiv says mobile phone coverage is crucial, and companies should be sharing resources.............