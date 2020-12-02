LUH manager encouraged by surveillance testing results

The manager of Letterkenny University Hospital says initial results from the mass testing of staff are promising, but it is far too early to be complacent about the future.

The hospital has had one of the highest Covid-19 admittance rates in the country in recent weeks, with 36 patients last night, the highest figure in the state.

Sean Murphy says recruitment continues to be a problem, and all but the most urgent surgeries are being cancelled.

On the issue of surveillance testing, he said the initial results are encouraging, but the process is at a very early stage............