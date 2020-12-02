Licenced premises broken into in Strabane

A licenced premises in Strabane has been broken into and a quantity of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks stolen.

It's reported that entry was gained to the premises on Railway Street shortly after 2am this morning.

Sergeant McDermott says one man gained entry while another man waited outside and both then made off on foot towards the Eden Terrace area.

One man is described as being 5”10 in height, was wearing a baseball cap, a grey hooded jumper, a dark hooded coat, dark jeans and trainers with a white sole.

The second man was reportedly wearing grey trainers, grey jogging bottoms, a dark top with reflective patches with the hood up and wearing a mask.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to come forward.