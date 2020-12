Today is Missing Persons Day, and gardai in Donegal are renewing their appeal for information about Cian Langelaan, who has been missing the end of September.

The last confirmed sighting of Cian was in the Hornhead area, and gardai appealing to everyone to keep an eye out for him as they go about their daily business.

On today's Nine til Noon Show, Cian's mother Anthea said she believes he is still alive, but he is no longer in the HornHead / Falcarragh area.........