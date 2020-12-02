Finance Minister urged to meet banks to discuss Mica Redress Scheme

The Finance Minister is being urged to meet with banks to discuss their obligations to assist Mica affected homeowners in Donegal availing on the Redress Scheme.

Donegal Deputies Padraig MacLochlainn and Pearse Doherty have written to the Minister in a bid to improve cooperation between property owners and the banks.

As part of the scheme, those affected by the defective block issue are required to contribute 10% of the overall cost of repairing their homes.

Deputy MacLochlainn after having previously made representations to the Housing Minister, is calling on the Finance Minister to take action: