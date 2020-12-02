Donegal TDs backing motion to pay student nurses

A number of Donegal TDs will be backing a Solidarity / People Befopre Profit motion in the Dail tonight to have student nurses on placement paid for the work they are doing.

In March students nurses were drafted onto the front line, with promises from then Health Minister Simon Harris that they would be paid. However, that money never materialised, with opposition TDs saying it's long past time that the situation was rectified.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says the Government’s ‘all In this together’ mantra “has been found to have a hollow ring to it, as the business lobbyists started pushing for the economy to be re-opened, despite ongoing health risks to the public, and frontline workers.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says it is wrong to ask nurses to play a full role in the fight against Covid-19 in Letterkenny University Hospital and elsewhere, without giving them a cent in return............