Donegal pharmacist to address Oireachtas committee

Business owners fear having to spend Christmas filling out forms and recalculating their prices if Brexit trade talks break down.

Negotiations are continuing in London today with less than a month to go before tariffs kick in automatically on New Year's Eve.

The Oireachtas Enterprise committee is meeting today to discuss preparations.

Donegal Pharmacist Tom Murray, a member of Border Communities Against Brexit, will address the hearing -- and says it's frustrating to be told to prepare for the unknown...........