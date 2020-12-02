Donegal Intercultural Platform to establish “Welcomes Committee”

The Donegal Intercultural Platform has announced it will establish a "Welcomes Committee" to help coordinate support efforts and social opportunities for the asylum seekers who will move into accommodation on the Port Road in Letterkenny early next year.

The platform has been in contact with the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth to offer what help it can, and says it will become involved with any local initiatives, be they led by the council or another body.

Co-Chair Paul Kernan says the platform is in a unique position to offer help..........