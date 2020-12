In this week’s podcast, Ciaran O’Donnell speaks to Cork financial advisor, David Daly, who could be the vital link for people from Donegal and the North West looking to recoup large amounts of money lost on Spanish property.

Ciaran also talks to Letterkenny gym owner, Neil Barrett, about pulling up the shutters again at his Fit-Hub Gym at Pinehill Business Park as the country moves from Level 5 to Level 3 restrictions.