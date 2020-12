As the country moves to Level 3 restrictions, there has been a slight drop in the number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Donegal.

As of today, 12,440 people are receiving the payment, down from 12,444 the previous week.

145 people in Donegal closed their PUP claim this week.

Nationally, 351,400 will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week, totaling €103.65 million.