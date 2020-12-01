Donegal GAA needs an Under-19 competiton – McDaid

GAA coach Gary McDaid has called on Donegal GAA to consider an U-19 club competition for next season

The Glenswilly clubman, and former Donegal U-20 manager said a lack of a proper club minor championship in the county this year has robbed players from that age-group a chance of competitive action this year

The restrictions imposed because of Covid-19 had a big impact on fixtures across the country and while there were divisional matches played at minor level here in Donegal, McDaid has told this morning's Donegal Democrat that the sport could potentially lose some of those players to the sport if they aren't offered football next season