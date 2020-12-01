Canning seeks safety survey on rural roads

There are calls for Donegal County Council to carry out a survey on small country back roads to ascertain the need for traffic calming measures on such routes.

Councillor Paul Canning told the latest sitting of Donegal County Council that the issue has become more prevalent due to an increase in the volume of traffic using back roads to cross the border.

He particularly highlighted the need for a raised pedestrian crossing at Bridgend School.

Councillor Canning committed that if a budget is not available to install the traffic calming measure he will use his member's allocation.........