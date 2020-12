There are calls for Donegal's County Development Plan to be varied in a bid to mitigate against any future bog slippages, similar to that seen in recent weeks at the site of Meenbog Wind Farm near Barnesmore Gap.

Concerns were raised over the impact the bog slippage would have on the local environment.

A multi-agency investigation is ongoing into the incident.

But Councillor Gary Doherty believes much more needs to be done: