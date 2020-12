Health officials have reported 18 more Covid-19 related deaths today -- though most were recorded last month.

There were 269 new cases of the disease confirmed today, 16 of them in Donegal.

15 more deaths have been confirmed in November, 1 in October and two more are still under investigation

The 14-day incidence rate per 100 thousand population has continued to fall, it's estimated to be 87.

Donegal's 14 day rate of infection has also fallen, it now stands at 211.1 per 100,000 people.