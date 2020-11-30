Pringle urges people with disabilities to share opinions

A Donegal Deputy is asking persons with disabilities to share their opinions with him in the lead up to International Day of Persons with Disabilities this Thursday, December 3rd.

Deputy Thomas Pringle believes elected representatives should be creating policies to make this country more accessible, more equal and fairer for everyone of all different abilities.

The Independent TD wants to know what you would say to our Taoiseach, Tánaiste or Government ministers if you had access to them.........

People can take part in It’s Your Day, Have Your Say at Deputy Pringle’s website thomaspringle.ie.