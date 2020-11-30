Killybegs fish company nominated in SFA awards

The finalists in the SFA National Small Business Awards 2021 have been officially announced with a Donegal business nominated in two categories.

The SFA National Small Business Awards are now entering their 17th consecutive year and are a celebration of small business owners who since 2015 have created over 73,000 jobs.

43 companies have been selected as finalists, from 15 different counties, across 9 categories.

Killybegs based company Atlantic Treasures, hand select gourmet sea food fresh from Killybegs whilst offering sustainable, hand crafted products, they smoke and marinade high quality fresh fish.

Atlantic Treasures has been nominated as a finalist in two categories including Food & Drink and Sustainability.

Sue O'Neill, Chair of the SFA Awards Judging Panel says the companies announced as finalists represent all that is good about small business.