€2m ICT grants announced for Donegal schools

€2m worth of ICT grants has been announced for primary and post-primary schools in Donegal.

The funding is part of a €50 million package for schools nationwide, €10 million of which is for Covid-19 specific measures.

Just over €1 million has been sanctioned for primary schools in the county and post-primary schools will receive almost €937,400.

In welcoming the funding, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says the funding will allow schools to improve current ICT infrastructure and enable them to provide for remote learning.