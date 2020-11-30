Derry woman banned from owning dogs after cruelty conviction

A Derry dog owner has received a custodial sentence and been banned from keeping animals for life following a successful prosecution by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Kerri Ogilby of Great James Street, was sentenced at Derry Magistrates' Court, after previously being convicted in May of last year for abandoning and causing unnecessary suffering to her Shih Tzu type dog in December 2017.

Animal Welfare Officers entered the defendant's property and found a grey and white Shih Tzu type male dog locked inside a small bathroom, with no access to food or water. The dog's hip bones and ribs could be clearly felt through its thick coat, and the animal was seized by animal welfare officers on recommendation of the Council instructed vet.

The dog was taken to the Animal Welfare Care and Collection provider, where it received veterinary checks and treatment. The dog was eventually signed over by the Animal Owner, and successfully re homed.

District Judge Barney Mc Elhome imposed a six month sentence on each charge, which has already been served on remand. Ms Ogilby was disqualified for life from keeping or caring for any animals in any manner and was ordered to pay costs totalling £700.