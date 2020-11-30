Council ring fences funding for Buncrana Leisure Centre in Capital Budget

Funding for Buncrana Leisure Centre has been officially ring fenced today as Donegal County Council adopted it's Capital Budget.

The Council's Three Year Capital Programme committed to continue to progress the delivery of the project with architects and consultants already appointed.

Plans will see the demolition of the existing building which has been lying idle for over 5 years and the construction of a new facility on the existing site.

Local Councillor Jack Murray says this is a very positive day and is hopeful work can begin in the near future: