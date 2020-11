A Letterkenny councillor is urging parents in the Windmill View/Killylastin areas to be vigilant after receiving a number of calls from motorists whose had been damaged.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says young people have been congregating at a site cleared for social housing, throwing mud and stones at passing cars.

He says in the long term, more community facilities are needed, but in the short term, the council must secure the area...........