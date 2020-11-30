43 Covid-19 patients at LUH, the highest figure in the state

By
News Highland
-

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys

299 new cases of the virus were announced by the Department of Health yesterday - as well as two additional deaths, 41 of them in Donegal.

The national 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 now stands at 92 per 100,000 people. Seven counties have rate of more than 100, Donegal is now the only county above 200, with a rate of just under 220.

Last night there were 257 patients with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals, 43 of them in Letterkenny University Hospital. That's the highest figure in the country. Nationally, 30 patients are in Intensive Care, one of them in Letterkenny.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR