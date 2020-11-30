43 Covid-19 patients at LUH, the highest figure in the state

299 new cases of the virus were announced by the Department of Health yesterday - as well as two additional deaths, 41 of them in Donegal.

The national 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 now stands at 92 per 100,000 people. Seven counties have rate of more than 100, Donegal is now the only county above 200, with a rate of just under 220.

Last night there were 257 patients with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals, 43 of them in Letterkenny University Hospital. That's the highest figure in the country. Nationally, 30 patients are in Intensive Care, one of them in Letterkenny.