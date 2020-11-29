Prof. believes country faces recession if we rely on lockdowns

A public health expert says the Government needs to rethink its strategy of lockdowns in the fight against Covid-19.

The country will begin to reopen for Christmas on Tuesday but the Taoiseach hasn't ruled out tighter restrictions in the new year.

The 14 day incidence rate of the virus per 100,000 people has stayed below 100 for the second day in a row and now stands at 94.

243 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday along with seven more deaths.

Professor Anthony Staines of DCU says Ireland faces another year of recession if we keep relying on lockdowns: