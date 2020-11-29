Police appeal for information following pipe bomb attack in Waterside Derry

Detectives are appealing for information following an incident at Knockwellan Park in the Waterside area of Derry last night.

Just before 10pm, police received a report that a white transit van, which had been parked in the area, was on fire.

Upon arrival of emergency services, it transpired that the cause of the fire had been the detonation of a pipe bomb type device.

The scene was held for a number of hours as an examination of the remnants of the device was carried out.

Police say minor damage was caused to the van as a result of the attack and no injuries were reported.

Police are now carrying out further forensic examinations. They are appealing to anyone with any information about those responsible to call the non-emergency number 101.