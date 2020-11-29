Government plans to vaccinate over one million people in coming months

The Government is planning to have over one million people vaccinated against Covid-19 in the coming months.

It's widely believed that the most vulnerable will be given the doses first, with hopes that most of the population will receive it by the summer.

The Sunday Independent reports the State's also hoping to begin the process as early as next month, pending regulatory approval.

Professor in infectious disease at the Mater Hospital, Dr Jack Lambert, says this is a major operation unlike anything previous governments have had to do: