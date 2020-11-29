299 new Covid-19 cases nationally, 41 in Donegal

299 people have tested positive for Covid-19 here and two more patients have died.

There are 94 cases in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 27 in Wicklow, 14 in Louth and 13 in Limerick.

There are 257 Covid-19 in-patients in the Republic after seven more people were hospitalised -- with thirty now in intensive care.

On average there were 92.3 cases per hundred thousand in the last fortnight, with the highest levels in Donegal, Louth and Limerick.

Donegal's 14 day incidence rate stands at 219.9 per 100,000 people.