Penneys has confirmed that it'll have extended trading hours in all stores when they re-open on Tuesday.

Shops in cities and in shopping centres will stay open until 10pm, while town-based units will stay open until 9pm for December.

Penneys at Letterkenny Shopping Centre will open from Tuesday, with closing at 9pm.

The company has advised that there will be limits on the number of customers allowed to be inside at any one time, in line with public health advice.