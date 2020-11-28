Barry McNamee re-signs with Harps for 2021

Finn Harps have announced the re-signing of Barry McNamee for the 2021 season. The Ramelton man is the first player to be confirmed for next season.

The midfielder joined the club in the final week of preseason for the 2020 campaign from neighbours Derry City. He appeared 16 times for the club in all competitions, scoring two goals including the opener in last weekend’s Cup quarter-final with Shamrock Rovers.

Speaking to FinnHarps.ie, McNamee said; “I’m enjoying my football and delighted to be back. We had a great group this season and in a normal year might have kicked on up the table. It’s an exciting time at the club with the new dressing rooms, and the draw for new training facilities so hopefully we can keep building.”

Harps boss Ollie Horgan told club media; “Barry is a great player and was very good for us on that run to end the season. There were a lot of new faces last season and it can be difficult to hold onto lads so we’re delighted to have Barry with us again for next season.”