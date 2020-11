A new era has begun for Tyrone GAA with Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher replacing Mickey Harte in managing the Tyrone senior footballers.

The duo who brought the Red Hand County to the All Ireland Under 21 title in 2015 have been handed a 3 year term in charge.

Speaking with Francis Mooney, Tyrone Chairman Michael Kerr says Logan and Dooher have the right pedigree for the challenge ahead...