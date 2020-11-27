Special MD meeting sought to discuss direct provision contract

Two Donegal Oireachtas members have welcomed the signing of a contract to bring up to 350 asylum seekers to live at former student accomodation on the Port Road in Letterkenny.

In a joint statement, Deputy Thomas Pringle and Senator Eileen Flynn say it’s important for the local community to rally around and help make our new neighbours feel welcome.

However, local Cllr Michael McBride has expressed concern at the fact that this decision was made without local consultation, and a request from Donegal County Council for clarification went unanswered when queries about plans for a direct provision centre first surfaced a number of months ago.

He's asking the mayor to call a special council meeting...............