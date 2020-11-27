Oireachtas committee can help address Brexit issues – McHugh

A Donegal TD has suggested that the Dail's European Affairs committee may be the forum through which many post Brexit problems can be resolved.

Deputy Joe McHugh is Chair of the Committee, and says he believes it can play a key role in resolving issues in the coming weeks and months, particularly in relation to the issue of mutual recognition of qualifications and licences.

Deputy McHugh says this became evident this week when a problem with Transport Management qualifications was quickly resolved after it was raised by the committee............