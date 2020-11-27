Nursing staff issued with parking badges at Altnagelvin

It's been confirmed that nurses at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry have received Free Parking discs.

Last night, Derry City and Strabane District Council agreed unanimously to highlight this issue with the Western Health Trust.

Cllr Jason Barr was one of those who raised it, and he says he was contacted by the Trust today saying that the discs had been issued.

Cllr Barr initially raised the issue last week after it emerged some nurses had been clamped, and says it's important that it was resolved so quickly...........