The number of people homeless in the North West has dropped slightly.

80 people, 13 of them children across Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim were registered as homeless during the week from October 19th to 25th, down from 85 the previous month and down from 84 year on year.

The national trend however, continues to rise.

Just over 8,700 people are without a home across the country, an increase of 81 in total.