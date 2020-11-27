LUH remains extremely busy

Letterkenny University Hospital remains extremely busy this evening resulting in ongoing pressure being placed on bed availability.

In a statement, the Saolta Hospital Group say they regret that patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department to an acute bed in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Outbreak Control Team at the hospital continues to meet daily and is working with Public Health and Occupational Health to manage the response to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital.

People are being asked to attend the ED only in the case of real emergencies and if required to attend the ED, do so alone to help maintain social distancing.

Statement in full:

Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) continues to be extremely busy today, Friday 27 November. This has resulted in ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital and we regret that patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department (ED) to an acute bed in the hospital.

The hospital is committed to treating everyone who presents at the ED but does so strictly in order of medical priority and apologises for the long wait times.

Once again, the hospital reminds the public to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and if your health problem is not an emergency you should contact your GP during normal surgery hours or the NoWDOC GP Out of hours service, in the first instance.

The hospital is again asking that patients wait in the ED alone to help the hospital maintain social distancing. A companion will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances. We know this is very difficult but it is necessary to minimise the risk of infection and to keep everyone safe. Patients are reminded to please wear a face covering/mask when in the ED.

The Outbreak Control Team at the hospital continues to meet daily and is working with Public Health and Occupational Health to manage the response to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital.